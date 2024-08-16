Police therapy dog helps throw first pitch at Indians game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local police therapy dog may have a future in baseball.

K9 Simon and his handler, Cicero Police Officer Sarah Lockhart, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Indianapolis Indians Bark at the Park game on Tuesday.

Officer Lockhart sent WISH-TV pictures of the two on the pitcher’s mound. She says the team’s catcher even let Simon keep the ball.

“K9 Simon was able to make friends with the catcher and keep the ball for his collection, earning a huge collective ‘aww’ from the crowd as he took off around the field with it after my pitch,” Lockhart said.

She also says Simon enjoyed his first ballpark hot dog at the game.

The Indianapolis Indians have two more Bark at the Park games this season on Aug. 28 and Sept. 15.