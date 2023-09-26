Police think driver disregarded traffic signal before fatal crash near Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An 81-year-old from Bloomington died after a Tuesday afternoon crash after a pickup driver disregarded a traffic signal, police say.

The octogenarian, who was not identified in a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release sent Tuesday night, died at IU Health Bloomington hospital.

The crash of the pickup and the 81-year-old’s compact SUV was reported shortly before 12:15 pm.. Tuesday at the intersection of West Vernal Pike and North Curry Pike. That’s an area with businesses, a park and a mobile home park that is just beyond the Bloomington city limit. It’s about a mile southwest of the I-69 interchange for State Road 45.

Investigators think a 24-year-old from Springville, who was not identified in the news release, was driving the Chevrolet Silverado pickup south on Curry before disregarding the traffic signal and colliding with the Honda CRV.

An Indiana State Police accident reconstructionist will assist the sheriff’s investigators, and the Monroe County Coroner’s Office will work with families involved, the news release said.

The release did not say if anyone was cited with a traffic violation.