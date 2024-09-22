Search
Police think noncustodial father abducted his son; both missing

Amir Garcia Escalante (left) and Leonardo Garcia-Reyes (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A noncustodial father has abducted his 7-year-old son, and both are missing, Indianapolis police say.

Leonardo Garcia-Reyes, 37, and and his son, Amir Garcia Escalante, were last seen sometime Sunday in the 5700 block of East 86th Street. That’s on the northeast side in a retail area north of Castleton Square Mall and east of Allisonville Road.

Amir was described as 4 feet tall and 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Garcia-Reyes is driving a gray 2012 Dodge Ram with Indiana license plate CJK453. Police had a photo of the truck in information it shared with the media and the public.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

