Police to hold search party for missing 14-year-old boy from Eaton

EATON, Ind. (WISH) — Community members plan to gather with police Saturday morning to search for a 14-year-old boy missing from Eaton.

The search party starts at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Family Life Center located at 600 East Harris Street. That’s near a church called the Eaton Church of God

Scottie Morris was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Thursday from Eaton, Indiana, 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on Morris’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or 911.