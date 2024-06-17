Police: ‘Very serious accident’ causes roads closing in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A “very serious accident” in Greenfield on Monday morning has caused road closures and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Greenfield Police Department officers responded to a serious crash near the intersection of Broadway Street and Green Meadows Drive.

In a social media post on the department’s social media page, the Fatal Accident Crash Team is responding to the scene.

The following roads will be closed:

Broadway St is closed between McKenzie Rd and McClarnon Dr.

Green Meadows Dr is closed at Fields Blvd.

Information on what led to the incident or injuries has not been provided.