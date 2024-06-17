Search
Police: ‘Very serious accident’ causes roads closing in Greenfield

by: Daja Stowe
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A “very serious accident” in Greenfield on Monday morning has caused road closures and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Greenfield Police Department officers responded to a serious crash near the intersection of Broadway Street and Green Meadows Drive.

In a social media post on the department’s social media page, the Fatal Accident Crash Team is responding to the scene.

The following roads will be closed:

  • Broadway St is closed between McKenzie Rd and McClarnon Dr.
  • Green Meadows Dr is closed at Fields Blvd.

Information on what led to the incident or injuries has not been provided.

