Police vow to crack down on trail drivers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they will increase patrols along the Monon Trail after receiving reports of drivers using the trail to short cut around construction.

Pictures from the Twitter handle @CircleCityCycho show cars using the trail near Broad Ripple Avenue. It’s happened in other places including 54th street, according to Bryan Schmidt who uses the trail frequently.

“I would say it’s an innocent accident, but certainly there are people who are going to get on there where they shouldn’t,” Schmidt said.

The Department of Public works erected orange barrels to keep cars out, but said in a statement it is looking for a more permanent solution.

“Our team has been informed of motor vehicles trespassing on the Monon Trail entrances along Broad Ripple Avenue in order to avoid traffic. There are signs along the Monon Trail that clearly state motor vehicles are not permitted on the trail. This action is illegal and we are continuing to work with IMPD to identify those who trespass. We will, however, place orange barrels in front of the trail entrances as a temporary solution to diverting traffic near the Broad Ripple intersection. With this temporary fix, we will consider a more permanent solution that will prevent residents from accessing the trail with their vehicles, while still allowing access to City vehicles for the purpose of maintenance.” – Indianapolis Department of Public Works

Others have seen an increase in drivers taking shortcuts on the trail since construction began on Broad Ripple Avenue earlier this year.

“People were misinformed. They didn’t know the construction was going to happen at that time, and some people were confused. There have been a lot of out of state drivers,” Arthur Wright said.

Schmidt suggested the city add speed bumps near where the streets intersect with the trail to slow drivers down.