Police: Whiteland Community High School student shot, killed in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old sophomore at Whiteland Community High School was shot and killed Thursday morning while waiting for a school bus in Greenwood.

The student, whose name has not been released, was “specifically targeted” while he standing at the bus stop at Providence Drive and Winterwood Drive in the Summerfield Housing addition, Greenwood police said in a Facebook post.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

Police are searching for the suspect and did not share any additional information.

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation issued the following statement:

It is a sad day for The Clark-Pleasant school community. It is with a heavy heart that we report that one of our high school students has died after being shot near his bus stop earlier this morning, near US 31 and Worthsville Road. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends and also to his classmates and teachers at Whiteland Community High School. Greenwood Police are handling the investigation, interviewing witnesses and searching for the suspect near the scene. Clark-Pleasant Police Department is securing all of our school buildings today and extra officers have been brought in to assist. Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation will bring in additional mental health/grief counselors to help students deal with this tragic incident as needed. We will have more information on the investigation as we get it.

Clark-Pleasant Community Schools on lockdown

All Clark-Pleasant schools are on lockdown as of 9:30 a.m.

“All Clark-Pleasant Schools are on lockdown to ‘visitors.’ All buses are running on time except for those in the area where there is police activity near Worthsville Road and US 31. No visitors will be permitted in our school buildings today,” the district said in a statement to News 8.

Greenwood Community Schools on lockdown

All Greenwood Community School Corporation buildings were on lockdown as of 8:30 a.m., according to the office of the superintendent Dr. Terry Terhune.

Children are allowed to enter district buildings to begin the school day, but no one is allowed to exit.

Dr. Terhune says it is important to note that the reported shooting happened near, but not within, the district’s boundaries.

Greenwood Community High School was placed on lockout Thursday morning due to “an incident in the community, but not on the school campus,” the high school said on Twitter.