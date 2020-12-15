Police: Woman killed by wrong-way driver on I-65 in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash in Lebanon.

The Lebanon Police Department responded to the crash just before 7 p.m. on Monday.

Police say a head-on crash occurred on northbound Interstate 65 near the 136 mile marker.

Investigators say 83-year-old Bill Rainwater of Indianapolis was traveling south in the northbound lanes when he struck a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Nicole Watson of Greenfield.

Watson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Trending Headlines

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is investigating the crash.

Police have not yet said if Rainwater will face charges.