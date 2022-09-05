Local

Police: Woman shot and killed outside Lafayette Walmart

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman outside a Lafayette Walmart was shot and killed Sunday, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Casey Lewis, 33, of Remington was shot at the Walmart in the 4200 block of Commerce Drive in Lafayette, that’s five miles west of Purdue University.

The suspect remains at large. Detectives investigating the incident have determined this was a targeted incident. The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male wearing a white hat, khaki shorts, and a red/orange T-shirt.

The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the suspect. If you have any information, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or through the WeTip hotline at 800-78-27463.