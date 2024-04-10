Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Poll workers needed in Hamilton County

Polling supervisors assist a voter at a polling station on April 24, 2012. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
by: The Reporter
Posted: / Updated:

(THE REPORTER) — Early voting workers are needed to help at polling places in Carmel, Westfield, and Fishers.

To work early voting, you must submit to a background check and complete a couple hours of county orientation. The pay is $19 hour. Below are the locations where workers are needed, with the dates and times they are open. (Take note that these are open times; you would have to be there early to open the equipment and stay a little after closing to seal the equipment.)

Westfield

  • Westfield City Hall, 130 Penn St.
  • Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000-1 E. 151st St.

Fishers   

  • Roy G. Holland Memorial Park Building, 1 Park Drive
  • Billericay Park Building, 12690 Promise Road

Carmel   

  • Wilfong Pavilion at Founders Park, 11675 Hazel Dell Pkwy., Building A
  • Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St.
  • Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E. Main St.

Times

  • Wednesday and Thursday, April 24 & 25 from 2 to 7 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday, April 26 & 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Wednesday and Thursday, May 1 & 2 from 2 to 7 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday, May 3 & 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you’d like to work the polls, please contact Beth Sheller as soon as possible at bethany.sheller@hamiltoncounty.in.gov or (317) 770-4414.

Election Day workers are also needed. You can get information and complete an online form at this link or email or call Sheller at the contact information listed above.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

BMV not required to issue...
News /
Transportation changes are coming to...
Education /
Consumer Reports says Lunchables don’t...
Focus on Food Stories /
Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant set...
Entertainment /
ISP: 23-year-old brandishing knife killed...
Indiana News /
Biden administration imposes first-ever national...
National News /
Daybreak Drive-IN: North Vernon Police...
Local News /
Museum trumpets Spring Blooms
Entertainment /