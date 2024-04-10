Poll workers needed in Hamilton County

(THE REPORTER) — Early voting workers are needed to help at polling places in Carmel, Westfield, and Fishers.

To work early voting, you must submit to a background check and complete a couple hours of county orientation. The pay is $19 hour. Below are the locations where workers are needed, with the dates and times they are open. (Take note that these are open times; you would have to be there early to open the equipment and stay a little after closing to seal the equipment.)

Westfield

Westfield City Hall, 130 Penn St.

Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000-1 E. 151st St.

Fishers

Roy G. Holland Memorial Park Building, 1 Park Drive

Billericay Park Building, 12690 Promise Road

Carmel

Wilfong Pavilion at Founders Park, 11675 Hazel Dell Pkwy., Building A

Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St.

Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E. Main St.

Times

Wednesday and Thursday, April 24 & 25 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, April 26 & 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday, May 1 & 2 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, May 3 & 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you’d like to work the polls, please contact Beth Sheller as soon as possible at bethany.sheller@hamiltoncounty.in.gov or (317) 770-4414.

Election Day workers are also needed. You can get information and complete an online form at this link or email or call Sheller at the contact information listed above.