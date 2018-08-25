Polo event benefits IMPD mounted patrol Video

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) -- A polo event was held Friday night benefiting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's mounted patrol.

The fundraiser at Hickory Hall Polo Club helps IMPD's Mounted Horse Patrol Association, which helps provide IMPD with its horses and training.

Executive Director Chris Golightly said that funding the Mounted Patrol can cost as much as $50,000 per year.

The association is in the process of building new facilities for the officers and their horses.

"The facilities will be located in Indianapolis at the old Central State Hospital, now called Central Greens, a new development on West Washington. We've got 20 acres the city graciously gave us and we'll be off and running sometime soon," Golightly said.