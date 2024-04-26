PopCon Indy returns for its 11th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pop culture fans will be filling up downtown Indianapolis all weekend to meet their favorite stars from TV and movies, purchase merchandise, and much more for the return of one of the city’s biggest events of the year.

The 11th year of PopCon Indy will be at the Indiana Convention Center from Friday-Sunday.

A lot of fun will be had with major celebrity guests, a film festival, content creators, and non-stop entertainment.

Guests include Andy Serkis, Elijah Wood, Chandler Riggs, and more. The full list of guests can be found here.

There is an opportunity to chat with vendors like Huge Brands – the merchandise provider for the event, Alex Spellman from the Championship Darts Circuit, magicians from “Penn & Teller: Fool Us”, local performers and cosplayers, and more.

On Friday it runs from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are still available for all three days as well as single-day tickets. You can find ticket information here.