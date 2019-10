CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Carmel is losing a breakfast spot.

The owner of “Bub’s Cafe” said it will close Wednesday.

Matt Frey made the announcement on Facebook Monday evening.

Frey owns the cafe and “Bub’s Burgers.” The burger chain is growing rapidly, with four restaurants and more planned.

The cafe is south of Main Street in Carmel, just off the Monon Trail.

Frey said the Bub’s Burgers just up the trail will start serving breakfast in the spring.