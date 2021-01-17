Local

Popular Indy spots offering free admission, events on MLK Day

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Several Indianapolis museums and other popular Indy spots are offering free admission and events to honor his legacy of service and community.

One of those popular places around the city recognizing MLK Day is the Indianapolis Zoo. The zoo, which is normally closed on Monday, will offer free admission.

Other places that have MLK Day plans and events include the Indiana State Museum, the Eiteljorg Museum.

Additionally, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is having their MLK Day event but this year, due to capacity restrictions, it is sold out.

Trending Headlines

For more information about MLK Day happenings in and around the city, click here.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IMPD investigating southeast side homicide; police seek help identifying suspects

Crime Watch 8 /

Trump campaign says the President has not yet chosen impeachment defense team

National /

Spierer family: Sunday would’ve been Lauren’s 30th birthday

Local /

UK seeks to give 1st COVID shot to all adults by September

Coronavirus /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.