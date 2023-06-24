Popular meatball joint to close doors of northeast side location

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mimi Blue Restaurant announced Saturday morning that it will be closing the doors of its Keystone Fashion Mall location after 5 years of business.

The restaurant said in a release that the announcement comes with great sadness, stating that increased occupancy, operating costs, and increased competition have affected the Fashion Mall’s location greatly.

“It’s been an extremely difficult decision to close, but we are choosing to focus on our Downtown location. We will continue to provide each customer with a memorable experience,” the business said in a release.

The restaurant also thanked its staff members for supporting the business and said that each staff member was given financial compensation.