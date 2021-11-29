Local

Porch collapses, kills pizza delivery driver in eastern Indiana

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A pizza delivery driver was killed Saturday in Fayette County after a porch collapsed on him while he was making a delivery, police said.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Connersville Police Department responded to a residence on West 27th Street in Connersville on a report of an injured person.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as William Fields, 45, of Connersville, who had fallen through what appeared to be a collapsed porch.

Fields had been pinned by heavy debris and was motionless when police found him. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

Investigation revealed that Fields was working as a delivery driver for Pizza King and was delivering to the address at the time of the incident.

CPD determined Fields’s death to be an accident. There is no ongoing criminal investigation, the department said.

