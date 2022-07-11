Local

Portion of 38th Street closed for IndyGo Purple Line construction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of 38th Street will close Monday morning for 130 days of IndyGo Purple Line construction.

For the next four months, all westbound lanes of 38th Street between Keystone and Emerson Avenues will be shut down, while one eastbound lane will remain open.

Traffic will be detoured via Emerson Avenue, 46th Street, and Keystone Avenue.

This is the second 130-day closure on 38th Street. IndyGo previously closed the street from Fall Creek Parkway to Keystone Avenue. The southern portion of 38th street is now back open to two-way traffic, but the northern portion remains closed.

Bus routes have also been detoured. IndyGo says westbound routes 4, 5, and 39 will have to detour around the closure. IndyGo will provide temporary bus stops where it is safe to do so.

IndyGo expects work on the Purple Line is expected to take two years. When complete, the 15-mile route will connect downtown Indianapolis to Lawrence.