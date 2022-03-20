Local

Portion of Central Avenue to close Monday for North Split construction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of Central Avenue under I-65 in downtown Indianapolis is expected to close for North Split construction.

Central Avenue will close Monday morning, weather permitting, between 11th and 12th Streets as crews work to demolish overhead structures. This closure will immediately follow the reopening of Alabama Street over the weekend.

The Central Avenue closure is expected to continue through mid-April, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Detour information

Northbound traffic will be detoured east onto 10th Street and then onto College Avenue.

Southbound traffic will be rerouted west onto 16th Street and then onto Alabama Street.

Foot traffic will be redirected onto Alabama Street between 10th and 13th Streets.

Access to downtown

Access to downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via:

I-70 westbound collector/distributor (C/D) ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound from Michigan Street and New York Street

I-65 northbound/I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr./West Street

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

For more information about the Central Avenue closure and other work related to North Split construction, visit the INDOT North Split website.