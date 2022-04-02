Local

Portion of College Avenue over Central Canal to close Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of College Avenue over the Central Canal north of Broad Ripple Avenue will close Monday for maintenance.

During the closure, workers will partially remove and replace bridge decking and install a new overlay. Existing sidewalks on either side of the bridge will be widened.

Construction is expected to last until this fall, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

Northbound traffic will be directed to follow Kessler Boulevard, Meridian Street and 71st Street to reconnect with College Avenue during the closure. Southbound traffic should use 71st Street, Meridian Street and Kessler Boulevard.

As part o the detour, north- and southbound traffic will be directed to travel across the Kessler Boulevard bridge over the White River that is currently under construction. Two-way traffic across the Kessler Boulevard bridge is restricted to the northernmost traffic lanes.

Westfield Boulevard will stay open for traffic traveling northeast along the Central Canal during construction.

Indy DPW say the project will cost nearly $674,000.