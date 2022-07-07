Local

Portion of East Washington Street closed after woman hit, killed by vehicle

The scene where a female pedestrian was hit on Washington Street on Indy's east side on July 7, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of Washington Street on the city’s east side is closed Thursday morning after a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The fatal accident happened sometime after 6 a.m. on East Washington Street near Gale Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The department confirmed that the woman was a pedestrian.

Washington Street is closed to traffic from Lasalle Street to Sherman Drive for a police investigation. Eastbound drivers can take New York Street as a detour, while westbound drivers can use Michigan Street.

IMPD says the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The driver was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, as is standard procedure after a fatal crash.