Portion of near north side church collapses

Firefighters responded to the 300 block of West 30th Street Wednesday afternoon after the vacant part of a church collapsed. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters responded to the scene of a building collapse on the city’s near north side Wednesday afternoon.

Photos posted to the Indianapolis Fire Department’s official Twitter page show a vacant part of Faith Church of God and Christ had collapsed around 3:30 p.m.

The church is located at 351 W. 30th St.

3:32 PM – #IFD On scene of significant structural collapse of vacant portion of Faith Church of God and Christ at 351 W 30th . Avoid area as access to 65 N & S off W 30th is not available. Conducting primary search & assessment at this time. pic.twitter.com/fTG0oThMZe — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) July 31, 2019

Authorities are warning drivers to stay away from the area as access to northbound and southbound I-65 is not available off of West 30th Street. The street will be closed between Boulevard Place and I-65 for an hour or so while authorities work to clean up the rubble.

Firefighters on the scene are investigating the incident to see if any part of the church that is still in use was seriously damaged.