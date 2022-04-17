Local

Portion of River Road to close Monday in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Starting Monday for the next two weeks River Road will be closed for roundabout construction.

A portion of River Road in Noblesville will close Monday as part of a project to improve State Road 32, weather permitting.

The road will be closed from just after 146th Street to Westfield Road for utility work before construction starts on five new roundabouts on State Road 32.

Construction is expected to last for two weeks.

The detour route includes Hazel Dell Parkway and 146th Street, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

More information is available from the city of Noblesville.