Portion of Shelby Street closing Monday for 20 days of construction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shelby Street from Southeastern Avenue to Georgia Street will be closed for construction beginning Monday.

This closure is expected to last 20 days before construction workers move south for additional roadway updates.

The road closure is a part of the $2.1M Thoroughfare Structural Rehabilitation project by the Indianapolis Department of Public Works. The project will reconstruct 2.8 lane miles of broken pavement.

Vehicles traveling southbound will detour east through Southeastern Avenue, State Street, and English Avenue before reconnecting to Shelby Street. Vehicles traveling northbound will detour through English Avenue, Fletcher Avenue, College Avenue, and Washington Street.

The entire project is expected to be finished by mid-November. This is one project of the $271M construction program planned for Indianapolis infrastructure in 2022.