Portion of Shelby Street to close Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works expects to begin a $2.1 million resurfacing project.

According to IDPW, the construction will take place on Shelby Street between Southeastern Avenue and Prospect Street.

The first phase will consist of Shelby Street closing between Southeastern Avenue and Bates Street.

Prospect Street, English Avenue, and Southeastern Avenue will remain open during the closure. This segment of Shelby Street is expected to reopen in mid-June.

Traffic will be detoured using Southeastern Avenue, State Street, English Avenue, Fletcher Avenue, College Avenue, Washington Street and Southeastern Avenue.

According to IDPW, access to properties and businesses will be maintained during construction.

When work is complete in the northern half of Shelby Street, construction will move south to begin similar improvements between English and Prospect Street.

IDPW says during this phase, northbound traffic will be directed to use Virginia Avenue. Calvary Street and English Avenue to reconnect with Shelby Street.

Southbound traffic will follow English Avenue, Calvary Street, and Virginia Avenue.

Pedestrians traveling southbound will be detoured using Lexington Avenue, Laurel Street, and Prospect to connect with Shelby Street. Northbound pedestrians will follow the same route but in reverse, beginning at Prospect Street.

According to IDPW, when construction is complete, Shelby Street will feature rehabilitated road surfaces, ADA- compliant ramps, limited sidewalk replacement, and drainage enhancements between Southeastern Avenue and Prospect Street.

Road profile improvements to the at-grade railroad crossing south of Bates Street will also be made.