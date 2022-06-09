Local

Portion of US 31 in Franklin to close Thursday for bridge work

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A portion of U.S. 31 at the bridge over Young’s Creek in Franklin will close Thursday for bridge work.

Workers will overlay the deck of the bridge, which is just south of Jefferson Street and State Road 144, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The outside lanes of U.S. 31 northbound and southbound will close, moving traffic to the inside lanes. The northbound lane closure will begin south of Jefferson Street, and southbound will begin south of South Street.

Also, traffic from Hospital Road will be limited to right-turns only onto southbound U.S. 31. There will be no access to northbound U.S. 31 during the project.

According to INDOT lane closures will move to the outside lanes of U.S. 31 on Sunday so crews can work on the inside lanes.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of June, weather permitting.

