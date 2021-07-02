Local

Portions of Illinois, Meridian streets to be closed during 4th of July fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The downtown fireworks show will take center stage from the 500 North Meridian building this 4th of July.

“Thousands of people. 50,000 to 100,000 people it’s hard to imagine will be coming downtown safe, socially distanced,” said Bob Schultz, senior vice president of Downtown Indy, Inc.

The 21-minute show will take place near the Veterans Memorial Plaza.

“There’s going to be a safety perimeter right up again and near this building, so you might want to think of a couple of blocks away from this,” Schultz said.

The best viewing options are Military Park, the east end of IUPUI and the American Legion Mall.

“These are great vantage points for fireworks that are going to be shot 400 feet into the air that will glow our downtown skyline from no matter where you are,” Schultz said.

IMPD says there will be more police presence. Officer Genae Cook with IMPD Public Affairs says there will also be traffic officers downtown.

“I-65 and then the split has a lot of road closures on the highways, which is causing extra traffic downtown. Allow extra time. Please be patient with each other and respect each other,” Cook said.

Indianapolis 4th of July Fireworks have moved to 500 N. Meridian Street. To see the fireworks you will need to be located north of Monument Circle. See the map below for road closures. #Traffic #Fireworks #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/ZUSASwfJjr — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 2, 2021

“You just have to plan ahead, find you access point, and certainly know that you might have to walk a few extra blocks to get to your favorite vantage point,” Cook said.

There will be free parking. Cook says to make sure you’re parking in a credible location. There might be people asking you for money.

“If you don’t feel comfortable with the person, if they’re asking you a certain amount of money up front and you’re not feeling comfortable, ask them to see their work ID,” Cook said.

The show is expected to begin at 10 p.m. There will be no spectators or parking in certain areas around the fireworks location from 9:45-10:30 p.m. Ohio, New York and Vermont streets will remain open.