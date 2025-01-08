Possible Lincoln Street extension could alleviate Danville’s traffic headache

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A solution to Danville’s biggest traffic headache is in the works. The town is researching adding a three mile route that could divert 30 percent of the traffic in the area near State Road 39 and US 36.

In 2021, the town formed their Traffic Solutions Committee, aimed at identifying ways to relieve congestion in the area. It’s a problem that’s become especially taxing in recent years.

“In the 70s, they were building the new 36,” Will Lacy, Danville assistant town manager and parks director, said. “They asked the town if they wanted to have a bypass go by Danville. And Danville, at that time, was really small and they it they thought it would hurt the businesses, so they said no.”

The town has since grown and the traffic there has impacted locals.

“So the problem is, we don’t have 100 North or 100 South. And the road splits into one lane right when you get into Danville, so really it’s funneling all the traffic to focus on one lane, and what we need to do is figure out how to open up the local lanes a little bit better so that citizens can navigate around.”

Both US 36 and State Road 39 aren’t under the town’s jurisdiction, so they can’t make any changes to the two roads.

Early last year, the town decided to research the option of adding three miles of road along Lincoln Street.

“It’s not a bypass, because a bypass … would be a state road, but it is just a connection road that could maybe help alleviate some of the traffic off of 36, because it’s really the only thing that we we have access to do,” Lacey said.

Lacey said the project could have five to six phases if the town moves forward.

The first phase of the project would extend Lincoln Street east from Cartersburg Road to US 36 along the railroad tracks. The following phases would work to widen Lincoln Street going west from Cartersburg Road to just beyond the Clear Creek neighborhood. Final phases would continue the work from the neighborhood up west to County Road 200 West.

“It’s still pretty much in in research stage,” Lacey said. “Our goal was just to find some solutions and this one popped up as the most prominent and so we’re we’re pretty much just researching right now so nothing’s final and the council has not voted on anything.”

Though the total cost of the project has not been decided, the first phase could cost about $15 million.

“Financially, you know, we’d have to secure funds. So, it really is going to be a very long term project. If it does, you know, take off,” Lacy said.

For more information on the varying options considered and the history of the committee, click this link from a Feb. 2024 meeting.