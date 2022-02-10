Local

Potholes surface as snow melts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works estimates it has filled 12,000 potholes since the beginning of 2022 but plenty of work remains.

“We have not filled a whole lot since this winter storm came through. Very beginning of this week we were still finishing up winter operations,” said DPW Spokesperson Hannah Scott-Carter.

The same people who plow snow are also the ones working on filling the potholes.

There were 75 workers on the streets Wednesday, drivers and laborer’s filling those holes.

More ☀️ today, and that means pothole patching! Get your requests on our radar right now via RequestIndy: https://t.co/5YSdYDk91B



Targets today include:

🎯 56th St

🎯 Cheviot Pl

🎯 Five Points Rd

🎯 E Raymond St

🎯 N Meridian St

🎯 28th St

🎯 Southport Rd

🎯 Duke St

…and more! — Indy Department of Public Works (@IndyDPW) February 9, 2022

“We are currently using what we call cold mix asphalt, because the ashphalt plants are closed right now, we know it’s a very temporary fix,” said Scott-Carter.

Hot mix asphalt won’t be available until March at the earliest. Drivers are asked to use caution.

“Don’t slow down, try not to swerve out of the way, that could cause issues as well,” said Scott-Carter.

The city has set up a link where you can report potholes. The site also includes a map showing all the filled and unfilled potholes left in the city.