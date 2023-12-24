‘Pottery by You’ offers inspiration for winter break activities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis art studio is offering parents tips on how to keep their kids entertained during the upcoming winter break.

“Pottery by You and More” is a D.I.Y. pottery studio off of 86th Street in Indianapolis. The business offers pottery and wood painting sessions and glass decorating.

Staff at the studio can teach participants 12 different painting techniques, many of which can be replicated at home.

Studio Manager Liz Driggers says it’s more about the fun than the art itself.

“I actually had a party not too long ago where it was like a lot of older kids and younger kids,” Driggers said. “It’s really great for all ages …They always come out great.”

The business often runs special theme nights, like a Pokemon Go night back in the fall or a late-night adults-only event.

Candle-making sessions make for a quick activity only taking 20-25 minutes to make.

Driggers said they hope to provide a great social environment, without any of the mess of doing the crafts at home.

“There’s also an opportunity to sort of relax and unwind,” Driggers said. “We have over 100 different senses to choose from in the studio. We even have some like kind of interesting and fun ones. “

The studio also has take-home kits to complete different pieces on a customer’s own time.

No reservation is required, those interested are encouraged to just walk in for most offerings.

Pottery by You is open Tuesday through Sunday. For the business’s hours, visit its website.