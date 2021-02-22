Local

Power outage at Marion County Jail 2; multiple inmates injured

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There was a power outage at Marion County Jail 2 Monday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the power outage occurred around 3:30 a.m.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said fights broke out following the power failure.

Eight inmates were injured, suffering broken bones and soft tissue injuries.

The MCSO said inmates were hurt during fights while some fell during the outage.

At the time of the outage, there were more than 1,100 inmates in the jail. Deputies said no inmates escaped.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pubs, haircuts, gyms must wait as UK lifts lockdown slowly

Coronavirus /

Nice week ahead!

Weather /

Monday’s Forecast

Weather /

Texas GOP congressman knocks Cruz for trip, says when crisis hits, ‘I’m not going to go on some vacation’

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.