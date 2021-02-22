Power outage at Marion County Jail 2; multiple inmates injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There was a power outage at Marion County Jail 2 Monday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the power outage occurred around 3:30 a.m.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said fights broke out following the power failure.

Eight inmates were injured, suffering broken bones and soft tissue injuries.

The MCSO said inmates were hurt during fights while some fell during the outage.

At the time of the outage, there were more than 1,100 inmates in the jail. Deputies said no inmates escaped.