BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – IU Bloomington is currently experiencing power outages.

According to the school, 40 buildings on campus are currently without power.

IUB Alert: Power outages in 40 campus buildings. Students, check with instructors to determine if class is meeting. Avoid elevators in buildings with no power. — Indiana University Bloomington (@IUBloomington) November 8, 2019

Students are being advised to avoid elevators with no power and to check with their instructors to determine whether their class is still meeting.

An estimation as to when power may be restored has not been provided.