Power outages possible during winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon.

“Already stocked up on bread vegetables, potatoes, carrots, no meats we don’t eat that much meat, but plenty of canned goods,” said Patricia Brent of Indianapolis.

Emergency officials say residents should be prepared for power lines to be iced over. Those wires are still live even if they fall to the ground. Roads could also freeze over.

People should stock up on batteries, canned food and extra blankets.

In the event of a power outage, AES Indiana says you should move to the most interior room of your home because it will be the warmest. Do not use your oven to heat your home and using candles to illuminate your home is not recommended.

You should also have your fireplace or wood stove cleaned before use to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

If you’re traveling this weekend you should bring extra blankets and flashlights just in case weather causes problems where you are traveling.