Power restored to most in central Indiana after Monday night storms

A worker from AES Indiana, Indianapolis' electricity provider, makes repairs from the bucket of a bucket truck on June 30, 2023. (Provided Photo/AES Indiana via Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews worked through the night to get the lights back on for more than 10,000 people in the Indy area who lost power during Monday night’s storms.

AES Indiana reported peak numbers of nearly 8,000 customers without power, with more than 1,100 still in the dark at 10 p.m. Monday.

At 6 a.m. Tuesday, AES reported just over 150 outages, mostly in the Meridian Hills area.

Duke Energy reported more than 2,300 customers without power Monday night, with most of the outages in Carmel and Westfield.

By 6 a.m. Tuesday, Duke’s outage map showed just one outage in central Indiana, as well as a few hundred near Bloomington, Madison, and Clarksville.

Two consumer advocacy groups recently called on the state to investigate why it took AES Indiana several days to get power restored after a derecho last month. The June 29 storm knocked out power to more than 81,000 customers, many who did not have electricity for several days.