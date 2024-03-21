Powerball ticket sold in Carmel worth $50,000

The sheet used to pick Powerball numbers. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Powerball ticket sold in Carmel for Wednesday night’s drawing won a $50,00 prize, the Hoosier Lottery said Thursday.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday’s selected numbers were 13-22-27-54-66 with the Powerball of 9.

The winner was purchased at the Meijer department store and grocery, 1424 W. Carmel Drive.

The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $750 million after no ticket matched all six numbers to nab the grand prize Wednesday, according to the lottery’s website.