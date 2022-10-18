Local

Practicing mindfulness after a cancer diagnosis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman says her positive thinking helped her beat cancer. Now, she has made it her mission to help others deal with a diagnosis.

At 44, Sarah McDonald was diagnosed with two types of cancer: salivary gland – a rare, incurable disease – and breast cancer.

“I was so freaked out. I was pretty convinced I was going to have a heart attack from the stress before cancer ever killed me,” said McDonald.

Her cancer diagnosis would affect not only interrupt her life but her dream of creating a new life with her husband, Jeff. Doctors told her she couldn’t undergo invitro fertilization and cancer treatments.

“The second phone call after calling my husband was to my fertility doctor to say, ‘call off the dogs, we’re not doing this,’” said McDonald.

Breaking the news to family was also challenging.

“When you are first diagnosed, you will often try to talk to each friend and family member personally, and that becomes exhausting,” said McDonald.

Unfortunately, it started to take a toll on her until she began to process things differently. Sarah says she used guided imagery, which is a technique to visualize positive scenarios.

“Getting through and processing my cancer diagnosis, I found guided imagery. There is also guided meditation. I found that so helpful to help me calm down. Surrender and understand what you can’t control and do what you can control,” said McDonald.

IU Health Oncologist Dr. Carla Fisher says talking to your doctor about your diagnosis and the type of treatments available can also help ease anxiety.

“I am a believer that knowledge is power. I think that knowledge is potentially optimism in this situation,” said Dr. Carla Fisher.

“We all need to reframe and understand that there are treatments. There are always other treatments,” said McDonald.

Now, Sarah is sharing with others how they can view a cancer diagnosis and life challenges through a different lens.

“The comment I made to people, ‘Jeff and I are going to be living with cancer for the rest of our lives together, but we’d like to be focused on the living part of that statement, not the cancer part,’” said McDonald.