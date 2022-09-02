Local

Preparations underway for first-ever All IN Music & Arts Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new music festival will bring local and big-name acts to the Circle City this weekend.

The inaugural All IN Music & Arts Festival is Saturday and Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Music lovers can see acts like Darryl Hall & John Oates, Cage the Elephant, John Fogerty, and Trampled by Turtles at three different stages.

Indianapolis native and longtime music promoter Steve Sybesma, the festival’s co-founder, spoke with News 8 on Friday as crews prepared for the event.

Sybesma says the festival has been in the works for years, and he is excited to expand Indy’s music scene.

“It’s a thing that comes from the heart. It’s like my way to come back to Indianapolis and do something great for Indianapolis,” Sybesma said. “It’s very exciting to be able to bring this to the fairgrounds because this is where I got started in the early seventies, and now I’m coming back and working with all these great people here and the facility is just amazing. It’s gonna be a great festival.”

Visit the ALL IN website to learn more or purchase tickets.