Prepare your home and car for winter weather with these tips

Winter snow covers a residential house. Ice, snow, and wind can cause headaches for homeowners. Thankfully, there are things you can do now to prepare your home before winter weather arrives. (Photo by Rudi Von Briel/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter weather is on its way to Indiana, but is your home ready?

With a major winter storm expected to arrive on Sunday, now is the perfect time to prepare your home, according to Dan Kiesle, director of insurance for AAA Hoosier Motor Club.

“Ice, snow and wind are all potential dangers throughout the winter season and can cause issues for your home,” Kiesle said. “Thankfully, there are things you can do to prepare ahead of time to help mitigate damage and keep you and your family safe.”

Here are some of the tasks you can do now before a winter blast:

Prevent freezing pipes: Let water trickle from the faucets to provide relief from excessive pressure that builds between the faucet and any ice blockage.

Let water trickle from the faucets to provide relief from excessive pressure that builds between the faucet and any ice blockage. Know the location of the main water shutoff valve: If your pipes freeze, the faster you shut off the water, the better chance you have of preventing them from bursting and causing major damage.

If your pipes freeze, the faster you shut off the water, the better chance you have of preventing them from bursting and causing major damage. Inspect and insulate pipes: Carefully inspect pipes for cracks and leaks and have them repaired ASAP. Insulate exposed pipes and seal cracks to prevent them from leaking or bursting.

Carefully inspect pipes for cracks and leaks and have them repaired ASAP. Insulate exposed pipes and seal cracks to prevent them from leaking or bursting. Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors: Inspect your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they are in proper working condition.

Inspect your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they are in proper working condition. Clean out gutters: Remove leaves, sticks and other debris from gutters and storm drains so rain and melting snow can flow freely. This will help prevent backed up gutters and water seeping into your house through ceilings and walls.

Remove leaves, sticks and other debris from gutters and storm drains so rain and melting snow can flow freely. This will help prevent backed up gutters and water seeping into your house through ceilings and walls. Trim trees and remove dead branches: Winter weather can cause weak trees and tree limbs to fall and damage your car or home – or fall on people walking on or near your property.

Winter weather can cause weak trees and tree limbs to fall and damage your car or home – or fall on people walking on or near your property. Seal exterior cracks and holes: To keep your energy bill low and your home free of mold, caulk openings and install weather stripping around windows and doors to prevent cold air and moisture from entering.

To keep your energy bill low and your home free of mold, caulk openings and install weather stripping around windows and doors to prevent cold air and moisture from entering. Stock up on emergency items: Be sure you have flashlights and a portable radio with extra batteries, any necessary medications, at least three days of water and non-perishable food for family and pets, a can opener, first-aid supplies, heating fuel and a lighter and/or generous supply of matches.

This is also a good time to prepare your car for a winter storm.

Some of the things you can do now are:

Pack an emergency car kit: It should include flashlights, phone chargers, blankets, bottled water, a first aid kit, battery jumper cables and a shovel.

It should include flashlights, phone chargers, blankets, bottled water, a first aid kit, battery jumper cables and a shovel. Check your tires and lights: Make sure your car’s lights and wipers are working properly and that your tires are properly inflated to the right pressure. A tire pressure sticker, usually located on the drivers side door jamb, will list the recommended pressure for each tire on your car.

Make sure your car’s lights and wipers are working properly and that your tires are properly inflated to the right pressure. A tire pressure sticker, usually located on the drivers side door jamb, will list the recommended pressure for each tire on your car. Gas up: Fill up your gas tank and keep it at least half full to avoid frozen condensation on the inside of the tank. It’s a good idea to top off your windshield wiper fluid, too.

Fill up your gas tank and keep it at least half full to avoid frozen condensation on the inside of the tank. It’s a good idea to top off your windshield wiper fluid, too. Read up: Driving in snow and ice can be scary. Check out these winter driving tips from AAA.

