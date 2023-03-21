Preparing for spring allergy season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the first official day of spring, meaning Hoosiers will be faced with spring allergies.

Dr. Kirsten Kloepfer is an allergist at Riley Children’s Hospital. She joined us on today’s Daybreak to share more information about allergy symptoms, how to recognize them, and what steps you can take to relieve them.

“What I usually advise my patients is to start their medicine now. Start using your nasal spray every day and that will really help with your symptoms,” she said.

Watch the full interview above for more tips and tricks on combating allergies this season.