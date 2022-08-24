Local

President Biden expected to forgive $10,000 in student debt for some

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Phil Schuman is the executive director of financial wellness and education at Indiana University. He says a potential decision by President Biden to cancel student debt will certainly cost the government, but in the long run he believes it could have a positive effect.

“It’s gonna cost the government some money to do this, but at the same time, I think it’s going to come back in the form of helping a lot of families get back on their feet and be able to contribute to the economy in a new way as opposed to just paying debt,” Schuman said.

Dr. Matthew Will is an associate professor of Finance at the University of Indianapolis. He says while the money may be forgiven, it’s not forgotten.

“One of the big misconceptions is when we get things from the government it’s free, but that’s just not true as we’ve seen in the past year. It comes at a price. What is that price? Inflation,” Dr. Will said.

Dr. Will says the amount of money potentially being forgiven could just add to an already increasing problem.

“This is going to be another $300 billion that’s going to have to be paid for. How will it be paid? By inflation. So spending $300 billion will cause inflation and we’re all going to lose, including the people who actually get the $10,000 forgiveness,” Dr. Will said.

Schuman says its about more than just the $10,000.

“There are probably people who have had their credit effected by this because they can’t make the payments because of their financial situation. This could help them in that regard. It could help them get housing, to buy things to help their families move forward, and I think we should all be happy about that. It’s going to help provide that pathway,” Schuman said.

Dr. Will says not everyone is going to be happy about this because it effects everyone differently.

“The reality is, and I think everyone knows this, it’s really just political pandering. People with a bachelors degree make $20,000 dollars more than someone with a high school diploma, yet the person with the bachelors degree is going to get another $10,000 gift from the government paid for, in part obviously, by people with a high school diploma who make $20,000 a year less,” Dr. Will said.