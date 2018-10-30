President Trump to visit Indiana twice before Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Donald Trump will be back in the Hoosier state later this week.

Vice President Mike Pence will join Trump at a 7 p.m. Friday rally at Southport High School, the Trump campaign announced Monday night.

Southport Police Department said Monday it is assisting with the event.

Trump was in Indianapolis on Saturday and spoke at the FFA Convention at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

On Monday, the president also is scheduled to have a rally in Fort Wayne. It will be at 6:30 p.m. at the

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Both rallies are free but required tickets be obtained in advance.