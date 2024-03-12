Presidential site to open ‘Death in the White House’ exhibit

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis is the 1875 Italianate Victorian family home of President Benjamin Harrison, the nation's 23rd president. (Provided Photo/Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site will open a new exhibit examining death in the White House at the end of the month.

The exhibit called “Death in the White House” is set to open on March 22 and will examine the “circle of life” for both presidents and first ladies.

There were eight presidents to die while holding office as President.

President Harrison’s wife, Caroline, died in October 1892, just months before Harrison left office. She is one of just three first ladies who died while in office. First Lady Caroline Harrison died of tuberculosis.

“Newfound firsthand accounts from seamstress Josephine Kneip’s personal diary give new insight to the Harrison family and the tragedy of First Lady Caroline Harrison’s fatal bout with tuberculosis,” said a release from the site. “Other family diaries and letters will likewise tell the story of life and death in the White House.”

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is located in the heart of Indianapolis in the historic Old Northside neighborhood. The site is the house Benjamin and Caroline Harrison built between 1874-1875.

This exhibit comes after the Presidential Site opened a “Life in the White House” exhibit in January.

That exhibit seeks to explore how the family managed their private life while handling the public duties of the presidency.

“These firsthand letters capture the inner lives of one of America’s preeminent presidential dynasties with unvarnished intimacy, grace, and keen observation and are now being explored by historians for the first time,” the release said.

This new exhibit opens at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site at 1230 North Delaware St., Indianapolis on Friday, March 22.

There will be a reception the day prior on Thursday, March 21 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. You can learn more here.

This exhibit is open to the public and included as a part of the regular admission ticket. It runs through Dec. 30, 2024. You can learn more about the exhibit here.