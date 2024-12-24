Prevail provides holiday hope to 55 families who need it most

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The Hamilton County Reporter) — This holiday season, 55 families supported by Prevail, Inc. experienced the magic of giving and hope, thanks to the extraordinary generosity of the Woodland Christmas Club. Through their efforts, families seeking safety from abuse were able to provide their children with an unforgettable holiday experience.

“Ensuring families can experience the magic of the holidays is more than just a gift – it’s a reminder that they are supported and valued during one of the most challenging times of their lives,” Prevail Executive Director Tami Wanninger said. “For survivors, being able to create a sense of normalcy and joy for their children amidst uncertainty is incredibly empowering. We are deeply grateful to the Woodland Christmas Club for making this possible.”

The Woodland Christmas Club’s long-standing partnership with Prevail exemplifies the spirit of community care and compassion.

“It is a blessing that Woodland Christmas Club can come alongside Prevail and the families over the holiday season,” said Nicole Todd, volunteer with Woodland Christmas Club. “With the generous support of donations, time, and energy from the community we are able to give the children and their families a bit of joy over the holiday season.”

As Hamilton County’s only provider of comprehensive advocacy services for victims of crime and abuse, Prevail serves more than 3,100 individuals annually. With the support of community partners like Woodland Christmas Club, Prevail can continue its mission to empower survivors of crime and abuse on their path to healing. Learn more at prevailinc.org.

This story was originally published on The Hamilton County Reporter on Dec. 23, 2024