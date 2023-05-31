Preventing hot car deaths in children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since 1998, 946 children have died of heatstroke because they were left or trapped in a hot car, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association.

NTHSA says there are five key things to keep in mind when it comes to kids and cars during the summer months:

A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s body

Heatstroke begins when the core body temperature reaches about 104 degrees

A child can die when their body temperature reaches 107 degrees

In 2022, 33 children died of heatstroke in vehicles

In 2018 and 2019, there was a record number of hot car deaths

More than half of those deaths happened in children under 2-years-old, according to NoHeatStroke.org.

Parents can prevent deaths in children due to being left in a hot car with five steps: