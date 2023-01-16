Local

Previewing MLK Day in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Groups across Central Indiana are prepared for many people when they offer free admission to celebrate MLK Day.

The Indiana Historical Society is offering more than free admission; there will be additional activities to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., such as story time and a gospel choir performance.

Susan Hall Dotson, the Indiana Historical Society African American Collections Curator, said, “We have these opportunities to continue the legacy of Dr. King and many other known and unknown soldiers for black resistance, civil rights and human rights in the United States.”

The Indiana State Museum will also offer additional programming, including hands-on activities for families and performances on top of the free admission to the museum.

Bethany Thomas, the Indiana State Museum Vice President of Engagement, said, “Highlighting his work and his work on advocacy and civil rights and equality and equity in America. So we’re trying to highlight those pieces through the speeches just to make awareness but we also want to make sure this is an educational but fun experience.”

Other local institutions will honor Dr. King with free admission including, the Indianapolis Zoo, the NCAA Hall of Champions and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to name a few.

Kara Kovert Pray, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Vice President of Marketing and Communications, said, “We know that there are so many people that are off school and off work and are really looking to make it a special day and a day of learning and a day of education, which was something that was so important to Dr. King and so we wanted to be a part of that. We didn’t want there to be any reason for people not to be able to come.”

“It levels the playing field in my opinion,” Dotson said. “It allows everyone access to culture, arts and history and you can learn so much here in fellowship with other people regardless of your ability to pay.”

MLK Day became a day of service in 1994, encouraging Americans to get involved in their community to honor Dr. King.

The Historical Society will make this a day of service by partnering with Charity Cares Boutique to gather new undergarments for needy families.