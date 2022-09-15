Local

Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Ben Davis vs. Warren Central

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The high school football season is charging ahead, and week five includes a matchup between two powerhouse programs: Ben Davis High School and Warren Central High School.

Friday’s meeting between the seventh-ranked Ben Davis Giants and the Warren Central Warriors is WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week.” The game will air starting at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 23.

Greg Rakestraw, vice president of the ISC Sports Network, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the game.

“The story of these two getting together is the fact that it’s Ben Davis and Warren Central — two traditional powers. They have played every year since 1937. And, by the way, the last time we had them, it was 57- 56 last year with Warren scoring the last 22 points in the game to win.”

Rakestraw says he is looking forward to Friday night’s game between these fierce rivals.

“We’re in for a treat tomorrow. I think Ben Davis is slightly the better team. But again, knowing it’s a rivalry game and knowing there’s great talent on that on that Warren Central side, anything is possible. But if you have a favorite going in, it’s probably Ben Davis,” Rakestraw said.

Another game to watch this week is between Fishers High School and Brownsburg High School, Rakestraw says.

“Brownsburg is a team — we saw them in week one against Ben Davis — taking on a Fishers squad that is up and coming, if you will. And again, this is a year where, in 6A, there is not a huge gap between the top team and everybody else the way it was the last couple of years. There’s not a dominant team this year. So the fact that Brownsburg could be beaten on a given week, that’s a good game.”

You can see every play of the matchup between Ben Davis and Warren Central live Friday starting at 7 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23. Be sure to switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team.