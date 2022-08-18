Local

Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Brownsburg at Ben Davis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football is back!

Football fans will pack the stands at high schools across the state this week for some of the first matchups of the season.

One of those matchups — our high school football “Game of the Week” — will see the Brownsburg Bulldogs visit the Ben Davis Giants in a regional rivalry rematch.

Greg Rakestraw, vice president of the ISC Sports Network, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the game.

“These two…they’re solid every year and both of them return with enough pieces where you think they’re going to be towards the top of the 6A heap,” Rakestraw says. “This is the fifth year in a row that they have met in the season-opening matchup and Brownsburg has typically won these games. They won the last four. Most of them have been competitive.”

Brownsburg fans will see a lot of familiar faces in Friday night’s lineup, according to Rakestraw.

“I know that starting quarterback returns for Brownsburg, they were really impressive up front, led by lineman Leighton Jones, who is going to play at the University of Iowa next year.”

A young cornerback named Mark Zackery is expected to be a standout for Ben Davis, Rakestraw says.

“Zackery will feature on both sides of the ball for Ben Davis in tomorrow night’s game. He’s a sophomore. So he got to start as a freshman at Ben Davis. That doesn’t happen.”

Another game Rakestraw will be keeping an eye on is Thursday night’s meeting between Center Grove and Warren Central. The Trojans are the reigning Class 6A champions and could go for a three-peat this year.

“This is the first time these two teams have gotten together as not being conference rivals because of Center Grove and Carmel exiting out of the MIC. out of the mix.”

Center Grove suffered some heavy graduation losses, Rakestraw says.

“That was a generational talent group that was part of Center Grove over the last two years. They are always going to be good. They are one of the teams that are in contention. But the gap between them and everybody else has gone away at this point.”

You can see every play of our Week One matchup between Brownsburg and Ben Davis live Friday starting at 7 p.m. on MyIndy-TV 23. Be sure to switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team.