Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Cathedral vs. Lawrence Central

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football teams from across the Hoosier state are meeting in the postseason, and this week’s action includes a Class 6A sectional championship showdown between two neighborhood rivals.

The Friday night meeting between Cathedral High School (8-1) and Lawrence Central High School (5-5) is WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week.” Football fans can catch all the action starting at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 23.

Greg Rakestraw, vice president of the ISC Sports Network, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the game.

Rakestraw says Cathedral will be a tough opponent, but Lawrence Central can “keep up” with the Fighting Irish.

“Lawrence Central is a team that’s very good. Defensively, they have a lot of skilled guys, from an athletic standpoint. A couple of Division I commits defensively in terms of Josh Mickens and Trent Baker-Booker. If it’s a shootout, I’m not sure LC can keep up. If it’s a lower-scoring, lower-possession game. The Bears have got a shot in this one.”

In order to win, Lawrence Central must play “mistake-free football,” according to Rakestraw.

“The last couple of times we saw Lawrence Central on MyINDY-TV 23, they were starting a freshman quarterback, Terry Walker III. Their more experienced quarterback, Bryson Luter, is now back in the lineup. It was a big factor in their 40-to-nothing win against North Central last week. I think they’re a little more explosive [than Cathedral], but they’ve got to play mistake-free football in terms of what they can do from an offensive standpoint.”

Be sure to switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team.