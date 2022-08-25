Local

Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Danville vs. Mooresville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football is back!

After an exciting first week of high school football action, teams across the Hoosier state are gearing up for week two matchups.

One of those matchups — WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week” — is a Friday night meeting between the Danville High School Warriors and the Mooresville High School Pioneers.

Greg Rakestraw, vice president of the ISC Sports Network, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the game.

“Mooresville is coming in off a 38-13 victory against Bloomington North. Mooresville began the year at number five in Class 4A and they have bumped up to number three,” Rakestraw said. “Danville got roughed up a little bit by an improving Franklin team and they were beaten 42-14.”

Danville is a team that’s just a few years removed from playing in the Class 3A state championship game, Rakestraw says.

“Jayme Comer has done a fantastic job. Last Friday was just his fourth loss in three seasons as the head coach at Danville. So they’re a better team than that score would indicate.”

Mooresville won the last meeting between the two teams, 55-21, and the Pioneers are stacked with talent, according to Rakestraw.

“Mooresville returns a couple of key pieces. They are led by Nick Patterson, who is already the all-time leader in terms of passing yards, completions, and passing touchdowns in the history of Mooresville football. His favorite target is Hogan Denny, and this is Hogan’s second or third best sport,” Rakestraw said. “I had better mention Mike Dillon, the head coach at Mooresville because Mike is the third-winningest active coach in Indiana high school football. He won his 350th game last Friday.”

You can see every play of our Week Two matchup between Danville and Mooresville live Friday starting at 7 p.m. on MyIndy-TV 23. Be sure to switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team.