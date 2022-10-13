Local

Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Lawrence Central vs. Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Regular season high school football is winding down, but the action on the gridiron is as exciting as ever.

The Friday night meeting between rivals Lawrence Central High School (4-4) and No. 7 Carmel High School (5-3) is WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week.” The game will air live at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 23.

Greg Rakestraw, vice president of the ISC Sports Network, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the game.

Both teams are coming off surprising losses last week, according to Rakestraw.

Lawrence Central lost to Ben Davis High School, 29-28, last week.

“Bears get up 28 nothing, return the opening kickoff of the second half with a touchdown, and then don’t score again. Lost 29-28, gave up the game-winning touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion for the win with seven seconds left to go,” Rakestraw said. “The question is, how do you bounce back? You know, this is still a largely young team, but a lot of juniors. Started a freshman quarterback last week. So, mentally, how do you snap back in terms of battling a good Carmel team.”

Carmel will also try to come back from a loss, Rakestraw says.

“Carmel had a five-game winning streak and (last week) played a Warren Central team that had been struggling and lost that game 20-13. So, how does Carmel bounce back?”

Like other members of Class 6A, Lawrence Central and Carmel will have a week off after Friday night’s game — a good time to think and prepare, according to Rakestraw.

“Whatever happens this week, you kind of sit and stew about it for a few days before you get ready for postseason play. Whoever can take momentum into the postseason for this game is absolutely key.”

Rakestraw says he also has his eye on two “absolutely massive” Friday night matchups.

“Brownsburg and Hambleton Southeastern — those are both undefeated teams. They’re playing for the Hoosier Crossroads Conference championship. You know, Brownsburg is a team we had in week number one could see them again in the postseason. They are awfully good,” Rakestraw said. “The other huge game, and it’s been the game of the year, the last two years: Cathedral and Center Grove.”

You can see every play of the matchup between Lawrence Central and Carmel live Friday starting at 7 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23. Be sure to switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team!