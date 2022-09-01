Local

Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Lawrence North vs. Lawrence Central

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The high school football season is rolling along, and week three includes a matchup between two district rivals.

The Friday night meeting between the Lawrence North High School Wildcats and the Lawrence Central High School Bears is WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week.”

Greg Rakestraw, vice president of the ISC Sports Network, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday to preview the game.

“When you’re part of the same school district, your season revolves around, ‘How did you do around the other guy?’ And, frankly, I’m not sure there is a game like this in the state where literally what you do in the season is almost secondary to, ‘Did you beat your rival?’ This is a big deal in Lawrence Township, which is why our cameras will be there tomorrow night.”

Lawrence North has a record of 1-1 and Lawrence is 0-2, Rakestraw says.

“Lawrence Central is a team that brought back a lot from last year and they had a huge postseason win in knocking off Warren Central in the opening round of the state tournament last year. Lawrence North then beat them in the sectional championship game and was LN’s first sectional title in football in 31 years.”

Rakestraw is looking forward to Friday night’s game between these fierce rivals.

“I think, frankly, both teams are better than their record indicates. It’s gonna be a really good football game tomorrow night.”

You can see every play of our Week Two matchup between Lawrence North and Lawrence Central live Friday starting at 7 p.m. on MyINDY-TV 23. Be sure to switch to WISH-TV after the game for complete highlights on The Zone with sports director Anthony Calhoun and his team.